What to do if your salary is delayed — 30-day rule, worker rights

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has clarified the official process employees should follow if their wages are delayed, as part of new enforcement rules under the Wage Protection Program and Qiwa platform.

The 30-Day Rule: When You Can File for Enforcement

According to MHRSD, if an employee does not receive their full wages within 30 days of the due date, or receives only partial payment after 90 days, they can submit an electronic enforcement request through the Najiz platform.

To qualify, the employment contract must be notarized or updated via the Qiwa platform and have an enforcement number from the Ministry of Justice’s Documentation Center. Once filed, the employer has 5 days from notification to file an objection.

This is part of Phase 2 of recognizing notarized employment contracts as enforceable documents, which began in October 2025 for fixed-term contracts. Phase 3 will extend to open-ended contracts.

How MHRSD Detects Delays: The Mudad System

The Mudad digital payroll and compliance program automatically monitors wage payments:

Day 1: Wages are due. Mudad sends an email reminder to the establishment to upload wage data.

Day 10: Second notification sent if file not submitted.

Day 15: Final warning issued.

Day 20: If no response, Mudad requests an inspection visit by MHRSD.

Employers have 10 days to justify a delay in the system. Employees then have 3 days to accept or reject the justification. If the employee doesn’t respond, the employer’s explanation is automatically processed.

Penalties for Employers Who Delay Salaries

MHRSD imposes escalating penalties for non-compliance:

2 months delay: Suspension of most ministry services, except work permit renewal/issuance.

3 months delay: Full suspension of all MHRSD services. Employees can legally transfer to a new employer without current employer’s consent, even if work permits remain valid.

Other violations flagged by Mudad include unreasonable basic wages, salary deductions over 50%, missing wage records, and failure to record basic wage for 90+ days.

Worker Protections Under Saudi Labor Law

The Labor Law ensures workers’ rights, including:

Right to receive salaries on time via bank transfer, aligned with the Wage Protection Program.

Right to transfer sponsorship after 3 months of unpaid wages without employer consent.

Right to pursue financial claims in labor courts.

MHRSD also offers free legal consultation through its “Your Labor Adviser” service and provides new expat workers with free SIM cards at airports with guidance on ministry services.

What Employers Must Do

All establishments must document and update contracts through their Qiwa account. MHRSD urges employers and employees to review the guidance manual on its website for regulations, procedures, and eligible categories.