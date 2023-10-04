WhatsApp AI-powered stickers are available on these phones

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced AI-powered stickers to the messaging platform along with several new features.

The new features that were announced by company CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect 2023 include AI-powered chats, Meta AI assistant, a universe of AI characters and more.

These AI-powered stickers allow users to generate customised stickers for their chats and stories easily. Leveraging technology from Llama 2 and Emu, this feature can turn text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds.

However, this feature will only be available for iPhones running the iOS operating system.

Meta said that this version is currently an experimental version, and that application users can currently use this function by selecting the “Create” option when visiting the stickers part of the app.

After selecting the “Create” option, you will be prompted to provide the text description of the sticker, following which the application will generate a number of stickers based on your inputs using artificial intelligence algorithms, which you can immediately share within your chats.

According to Meta, the outcomes for stickers are ultimately determined by the description provided by the user, and the present results are excellent given that the feature is still in the testing stage.

This feature will also make label design easier than before, since you will not need to use any design programmes or other tools to create the labels you desire.