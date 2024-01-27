WhatsApp allows chat transfer without cloud backup: Here is how

The Meta-owned messaging application – WhatsApp – in its latest update introduced a feature, that allows its users to easily transfer their data from one mobile to another.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp users will be able to transfer their messages to another mobile phone safely without leaving WhatsApp with the latest chat transfer feature.

Also, WhatsApp’s chat transfer feature allows the users to transfer their complete account information including all personal messages, photos, videos, and documents excluding the call history.

It is worth mentioning here that the backup feature in WhatsApp was introduced in October 2015 through which users can save their WhatsApp history to Google Drive.

Requirements to use Chat Transfer feature

Android OS Lollipop 5.1, SDK 23 or above, or Android 6 or above installed on both your old and new Android phones.

Use the same phone number as your old phone on your new phone.

Your new phone must not be registered on WhatsApp until you start the migration on your old phone.

Your phones must be close to each other.

Both of your phones should be connected to a power source.

Both of your phones need to have WiFi enabled. They don’t need to be connected to a network.

Certain device permissions are required to initiate the transfer. Precise location permissions are required by the device in Android 12 and below, but WhatsApp does not collect your precise location.

Transfer your chat history

Old phone

Open WhatsApp on your old phone. Tap More Options > Settings > Chats > Transfer chats > Start. Accept requested permissions and prepare to scan the QR code that will be shown on your new phone.

New phone