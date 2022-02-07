Here’s how you can set up automatic replies on WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most widely used social media apps. The instant messaging app allows you to send and receive texts, share photos and videos, files, documents and more.

There are many tricks on Whatsapp both those to be discovered within the application, and by users and applicable with third-party applications. One such application called “Autoresponder” can be especially useful when we are busy at work, or when we do not have the possibility to control our smartphones.

The app allows us to set one auto-reply, which can be sent multiple times and for how long the user will take. In fact, there are several answers that can be set, such as “Ok“, ”I arrive“, ”We see them” or also “I’m on my way right now, let’s talk later“. In addition, this application also has a timer, which allows us to set the time in which to run it.

Read more: Easy steps: How to change colour of WhatsApp keyboard

The Facebook-owned app has over two billion active users, who back up their data on the storage quota of Google Drive.

As per some rumours, now the developers are studying a function to manage the chats during the backup on Google Drive. In practice, you can exclude certain messages from the application backup. By doing so they will be excluded certain types of messages from the backup, saving space on the drive

Comments