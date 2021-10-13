WhatsApp backup stuck at 100%? Here’s how you resolve this bug

Are you one of the people who have their WhatsApp backup stuck? You might have thought it is something wrong with your phone, but it is a registered problem among the masses, one that has been discussed on web portals for a while.

However, seemingly a user has identified a fix for this longstanding issue. If you have been affected by this issue, here are the steps to fix it yourself.

The problem reported with WhatsApp is, the backup does the entire exercise up to 100 per cent but then instead of finishing, it gets stuck. This can lead to permanent loss of chat history if during this time one’s phone is stolen, lost, or the data is corrupted due to a reset or software issue.

The issue has been here for over a year now, according to people who have reported it. But it appears a user has found a workable solution to this in the latest WhatsApp version.

A Reddit user torojet has discovered ways via which any user can resolve this issue, as spotted by feature leaker WABetaInfo.

Chat backups to Google Drive should work as intended if users follow a certain set of steps. Users can perform the same steps on their devices to regain this WhatsApp backup functionality.

The steps to follow to resolve the issue:

1) Visit drive.google.com from a desktop or laptop browser.

2) Click on Settings, then click on Manage Apps, and select WhatsApp Messenger.

3) Click on Options, then click on Disconnect from Drive. This will not cause you to lose your chats if they are on your device.

4) Uninstall WhatsApp from your phone, then go to “/user/Android/Media/com.whatsapp/WhatsApp/Databases” using the device’s file manager.

5) Rename the most recent database (.db) file to msgstore.db – this means you should have a file called msgstore.db.crypt12 or msgstore.db.crypt14 after this step.

6) Download WhatsApp from the Play Store and log in with the same number.

7) WhatsApp will find the local backup you just renamed, as the Google Drive link has been disconnected.

8) Restore your chat history and set up WhatsApp again, then go to WhatsApp settings to link your Google Drive for online backups.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!