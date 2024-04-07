WhatsApp Beta gets new colorless and minimal UI design

Meta has been making a lot of changes to the WhatsApp app in recent times. The team previously decided to extend the support of chat locks to linked devices.

Now, it has been playing with the user interface of the app in Android for a while now. It first made some changes such as introducing the bottom navigation bar and redesigning the status feed, and now, it is reportedly working on a new colorless UI design for WhatsApp.

In the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, the team has rolled out a fresh new UI redesign to its app. The new UI looks cleaner.

If we look carefully, the top bar now has a completely clean look. It has a white background with “WhatsApp” written over it in green color.

Moreover, the search can also be accessed alongside the media and settings icon on the right-hand side of the top bar itself.

The overall interface now looks whiter compared to how it used to look earlier, and that’s the reason we are calling it colorless.

Whether it be the profile page or quick settings, everything will now have a white and simple background. The new redesign makes the app look minimal and closer to its iOS version.