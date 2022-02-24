WhatsApp beta update brings changes to status updates

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy shortcut for Android smartphones, allowing users to edit list of those who could see status updates shared by them.

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp shortcut will allow you to manage status privacy settings and the new shortcut is rumoured to work alongside the new caption bar which is also under development.

The update brings the version of the app up to 2.22.6.2.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the new shortcut will allow you to edit the list of users who will be able to see the status updates shared by you.

The report suggests that you will be able to spot the upcoming shortcut at the bottom of the screen when you tap on ‘Status’. With the shortcut, you will be able to quickly select the WhatsApp contacts with whom you want to share your currency or future updates.

Currently, users have to go to status settings to limit the audience of their status updates. As the feature is still under development, it is not available for beta testers.

WhatsApp has not officially revealed any detail about the shortcut but it is expected that it will be available to users with the coming updates.

