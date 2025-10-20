WhatsApp to ban general purpose chatbots from its platform

Meta-owned WhatsApp has implemented a major update to its Business API policy this week to ban general-purpose chatbots, aiming to edge out leading AI agents from companies like Perplexity, Ventures-backed Luzia, OpenAI, and Poke.

The update will be in effect from January 15, 2026. This policy prohibits AI providers from using WhatsApp’s Business Solution to deploy chatbots or generative AI features as their primary service.

Meta clarified to TechCrunch that this change won’t affect businesses using AI for customer support, such as retailers and travel agencies. The platform explained that WhatsApp’s Business API was designed to support businesses in providing assistance and updates.

The surge in general-purpose chatbots has overwhelmed system capacity due to high message volumes and the need for revised support structures.

This move aligns with Meta’s goal of preserving the API’s intended design and strategic focus. As a result, third-party AI assistants will no longer operate on WhatsApp, leaving Meta AI as the only integrated agent.

Some analysts suggest there may be a financial motive, since WhatsApp’s Business API is a key revenue stream that charges companies per message type, which AI bots do not fit into.

Previously, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, during Meta’s Q1 2025 earnings call, described business messaging as “the next pillar” of Meta’s revenue strategy.

“Right now, the majority of our business comes from advertising in feeds on Facebook and Instagram,” he stated. “However, WhatsApp now boasts over 3 billion monthly active users, with more than 100 million in the United States, and its user base is growing rapidly. Messenger is also used by over a billion people each month, and now, the number of messages sent daily on Instagram matches that of Messenger. Therefore, business messaging should become the next pillar of our business.”

Last year, OpenAI launched ChatGPT on WhatsApp, and earlier this year, Perplexity introduced its own bot on the platform to reach the user base of over 3 billion people. Both bots are capable of answering queries, understanding media files, responding to voice notes, and generating images. This likely resulted in a significant increase in message volume.