Here’s how to restore WhatsApp chat history from lost iPhone, Android 

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used instant messaging app, is integral to daily communication, handling everything from casual chats to critical file sharing.

Losing a smartphone can disrupt access to these conversations, but users can recover their WhatsApp chat history if they’ve backed up their data to the cloud. Without a backup on Google One for Android or iCloud for iPhone, retrieving chats from a lost device is nearly impossible.

For Android users, restoring WhatsApp chats requires a Google account with an active backup. To check, open the Google One app, go to the ‘Storage’ section, and select ‘Other’ to confirm if WhatsApp data is saved.

To restore, install WhatsApp on a new device, enter your phone number and email, and tap ‘Restore’ when prompted. Skipping restoration will reinstall WhatsApp without recovering chats, and any new backup will overwrite the previous one, including only recent messages. Authentication may be required for security.

For iPhone users, an iCloud backup tied to your Apple ID is essential. Verify its existence by logging into your Apple ID on a new device, navigating to Settings, selecting iCloud, and checking the ‘Storage’ section for WhatsApp.

To recover chats, install WhatsApp, verify your phone number and Apple ID, and select ‘Restore Chat History’ when prompted.

Several factors can prevent successful restoration, according to WhatsApp. Chats not stored on WhatsApp servers are unrecoverable, and messages sent or received after the latest backup won’t be restored. Insufficient storage on Google One or iCloud may lead to partial or failed recovery.

If issues arise, ensure your device has enough storage, delete messaging app, and retry the process. The phone number used for backup and restoration must be identical, and videos are only restored if ‘Include Videos’ was enabled during the last backup. Regular backups are key to ensuring seamless recovery of WhatsApp chat history.