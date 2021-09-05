Know how to transfer WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Samsung device

WhatsApp recently announced that users would finally be able to transfer their chat history between iOS and Android devices, starting with Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

While this feature was already available in WhatsApp Beta for some users, the transfer option has now been made available to everyone — but it requires nothing less than a cable.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the process only works from iPhone to Android, not vice versa. Right now, only Galaxy smartphones are compatible with the new option, so even if you have an Android phone, you won’t be able to transfer your conversations to non-Samsung phones.

There is no way to transfer your WhatsApp backup between iOS and Android wirelessly and it would require a USB-C cable.

Following are the procedures shared by the Facebook-owned company.

How to migrate from iPhone to Samsung

Turn on your Samsung and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted. Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience. When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera.

Tap Start on your iPhone, and wait for the process to complete. Continue setting up your new Samsung.

When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Read More: WHATSAPP TO ‘ANNOUNCE’ UPDATED TERMS OF SERVICE SOON AFTER BACKLASH

Tap Import when prompted, and allow the process to complete. Finish activating your new device and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

Your old device will still have your data unless you wipe it or delete WhatsApp.

Transferring your data locally by cable means:

Transferred data doesn’t go to cloud storage as a result of the migration (though you may have sent this data to your cloud storage separately via Chat Backup).

WhatsApp can’t see the data you transfer.