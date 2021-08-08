WhatsApp users can now read deleted messages, download status

A useful Android app called WAMR will enable WhatsApp users to recover messages, making it possible for the receiver to read the deleted messages from the sender besides downloading the messaging app’s status.

The messaging app has introduced a feature to its users to delete their sent messages from the sender’s device that is not more than 60 minutes longs.

An app called WAMR: Recover deleted messages & status down has helped the receivers to read the deleted messages sent by the sender and downloading WhatsApp status.

WAMR will recover the deleted messages without trying to log in to your WhatsApp after getting access to the notifications and captured each incoming notification, even the deleted ones to save it in its own cache data.

The app has a feature to store deleted media files including photos, however, it will require automatic media down to be turned on the device.

It is important to remember that the app only captures the incoming notifications on the mobile device and it will not be able to capture the messages without being notified including individual or group chats that have been muted by a WhatsApp user nor it will retrieve any deleted message before its installation.