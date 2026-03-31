WhatsApp Develops Feature to View Multiple Contacts Online at Once

JAKARTA: WhatsApp is seen developing a new feature in the beta version 2.26.13.3 for Android devices. The messaging platform will display a list of active contacts easily.

This new feature was developed to provide convenience for users. That way, they don’t have to open the chat room one by one just to see who is active.

For years, WhatsApp users have only relied on the online mark in the chat room, specifically at the bottom of the user name. If users can see many active users at once, they can save a lot of time and make interactions more efficient.

WhatsApp plans to add this online mark in the application settings. The placement of this feature is still flexible because WhatsApp may move it to a more strategic feature before it is officially released.

The list of online contacts can then be sorted by name or last active time. Contacts that have just been active for a few minutes will appear at the top.

This feature basically still works like an online sign in a chat room. WhatsApp still prioritizes user privacy because this feature will follow the settings that have been set by each contact.

If someone hides their ‘last seen’ or ‘online’ status, then their account will not appear in the monitoring list. Currently, the online list feature is still in the refinement stage and is only available to a number of beta testers.