Here’s how you can turn on or off disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most widely use application used for communicating and sending messages. However, do you know that you can send messages that disappear on WhatsApp by enabling disappearing messages.

As you will once enable disappearing messages, the new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days.

As per the information provided by the application on its website, this setting will not affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off.

While, in a group chat, any group participants can turn disappearing messages on or off. However, a group admin can change group settings to allow only admins to turn disappearing messages on or off.

Also, if a user does not open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days and if a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat. If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup as well.

Media in disappearing messages

By default, media you receive in WhatsApp will be automatically saved to your photos. If disappearing messages is turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.

How to enable disappearing messages?

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.