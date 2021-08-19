WhatsApp working on 90-day disappearing messages feature

After rolling out a new feature that allowed users to send messages that disappear after seven days, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a similar update that will have messages disappear after 90 days.

According to WaBetaInfo, the feature is in the Beta build version 2.21.17.16 that is available for Android.

“WhatsApp is developing a new option for disappearing messages, that automatically delete messages after 24 hours. This option has been spotted in the 2.21.9.6 Android beta update and it is currently under development,” according to WaBetaInfo.

A new report from WaBetaInfo has also shared screenshots that showcased a new menu that lets users customize their ‘Disappearing Messages’.

This menu offers options ranging from 90 days, seven days, 24 hours, or just completely turning off the feature, which means that it basically offers users more flexibility and options to choose from.

Read More: HIDE WHATSAPP CHATS PERMANENTLY WITHOUT DELETING, ARCHIVING THEM

Earlier, the popular messaging application had announced that it was working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once.