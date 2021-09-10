WhatsApp now allows encryption of chat backups

WhatsApp has announced that they are allowing users to get their chat backups encrypted.

According to a report, the social media application testing the feature with an announcement.

WhatsApp was earlier only encrypting the message from 2016. However, it was not supporting the encryption of chat backups.

The backups were dependant on services including Google Drive and iCloud. However, the development will enable the user to get their backups coded before it gets transferred into storage services.

The company has further stated that it will keep the users informed about the developments which will take place later.

WhatsApp and the backup service providers will be unable to get access to the storage system once it gets encrypted. The backup will get coded with what WhatsApp calls it a “unique, randomly generated encryption key.”

The users, after that, can pick either between manually saving the 64-digit key or setting a password through which a key can be accessed. used to access the key.

However, there are problems with the features as well. If we lose the key of the 64-bit encryption, then there is no way to recover the encrypted backed up data. However, there is an option to get the key reset.

Another issue is that encryption of chat history can only be done on the user’s primary device.