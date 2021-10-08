Friday, October 8, 2021
Web Desk

WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encrypted backups for iOS users

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging app has rolled out a new feature that makes the app’s backup end-to-end encrypted for iOS users.

The new update would enable “end-to-end encrypted backup” which makes WhatsApp automatically backup users’ encrypted chat history on iCloud.

By enabling this feature on their iOS, users can secure their backup from unauthorised access.

To discover whether you’re one of the selected beta testers, follow these steps:

  • Open WhatsApp Settings.
  • Tap on “Chats,” then “Chat Backup.”
  • On “Chat Backup,” toggle on “End-to-end Encrypted Backup.”

When WhatsApp backup is end-to-end encrypted, nobody — including WhatsApp, Facebook and Apple — can see its content, because it’s encrypted using a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

