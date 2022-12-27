WhatsApp ends support for these smartphones; check list

WhatsApp, the world’s most using messenger app around the globe owned by Meta will stop working over 47 Smartphone models after December 31.
The messenger app is usually release end of support list and add newer devices to the support list as the software got updated by this year end. The Meta-owned app is eliminating over 40 old mobile models including most popular brands Apple and Samsung.
WhatsApp intends its user smooth experience to the app, but due to the old software version it won’t be able to keep the app running smoothly due to which the company suspended further updates to the following Smartphone devices.
Let’s take a look at the complete list of devices that are set to lose WhatsApp support after December 31.
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiki Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual