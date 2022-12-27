WhatsApp ends support for these smartphones; check list

WhatsApp, the world’s most using messenger app around the globe owned by Meta will stop working over 47 Smartphone models after December 31.

The messenger app is usually release end of support list and add newer devices to the support list as the software got updated by this year end. The Meta-owned app is eliminating over 40 old mobile models including most popular brands Apple and Samsung.

WhatsApp intends its user smooth experience to the app, but due to the old software version it won’t be able to keep the app running smoothly due to which the company suspended further updates to the following Smartphone devices.

Let’s take a look at the complete list of devices that are set to lose WhatsApp support after December 31.

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiki Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

Comments