WhatsApp enhances disappearing messages option

The Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has added new functionality to its disappearing messages option which allows users to be able to make all new chats automatically disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

The new feature enables the WhatsApp users to turn on the automatic deletion of messages in new one-on-one chats after a specific period.

It will give more options to the users for setting a desired period of time for the automatic deletion of messages.

Earlier, the users had gotten the option of disappearing messages for seven days only when the feature was first launched in November last year. After the latest update, the options are enhanced to 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

It is important to mention here that the disappearing messages by default will not affect the existing chats.

The users will get a notice regarding the disappearing messages after starting a new one-on-one chat. It will also contain a note, saying it is on by default.

There is also an option of turning off the feature for individual chats in the app.

WhatsApp said that the new option was also enabled for groups when it is being created, however, group chats will not be affected by the default setting.

The company said that the new features are available across all platforms. Users can get instructions for how to use them3m4 in WhatsApp’s FAQ.

