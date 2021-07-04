WhatsApp to soon allow users to send high-quality videos

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to share high-resolution videos.

According to WABetaInfo which first spotted the feature, the messaging platform might soon allow users to choose what video quality will be uploaded when they send someone a video.

Currently, the messaging app compresses high-resolution video or images you share on the messaging app.

The feature is currently under development. WaBetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the video quality feature.

The images show that the messaging platform is planning to add new options to send quality videos to friends and family members.

There will be three options, including Auto, Best Quality, and Data Saver. The first one is self-explanatory. WhatsApp will automatically detect the best compression algorithm for specific videos.

The second mode is ‘Best quality’, which will send the video in the best quality. And, the ‘Data saver’ model will compress the video to save data and reduce bandwidth.

Last month it was reported that the online messaging app WhatsApp is now rolling out the disappearing photos feature for beta users, which is known as ‘View Once.’

Just like how the expiring media feature works on Instagram, a photo will disappear as soon as the receiver leaves the chat after opening it. The feature is currently available for Android WhatsApp users.

WaBetaInfo revealed the impending feature via screenshots it shared earlier showing users will simply be able to just choose files from the gallery and send disappearing photos.

You can send disappearing photos that way to anyone in your contact list.