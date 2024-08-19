WhatsApp finally rolling out THESE two news features for users

WhatsApp has officially unveiled the highly anticipated favourite chats and groups feature for iOS users.

The update, WhatsApp for iOS 24.16.79, is now available on App Store.

According to the WABetaInfo, users can now mark certain contacts and groups as favourites, which will be displayed prominently at the top of the calls tab and as a filter for the chats list.

To access this feature, users can go to the app settings and open the favourites section, where they can easily add, manage, and rearrange their favourites.

In addition to the favourites feature, the update also introduces an improved calling user interface with updated controls that are more intuitive and easier to access.

While the update is now available, some accounts may receive the features over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog.

With the favourite chats and groups feature, WhatsApp users can now prioritise their most important contacts and groups for quicker access.