WhatsApp hacking in Pakistan: Security tips and everything you need to know

Pakistan is seeing surge in the number of WhatsApp hacking cases, with victims falling prey to fraud and blackmail schemes.

According to a report by ARY News, cases of WhatsApp hacking have risen sharply in recent months. Cybersecurity experts have urged users to exercise extreme caution when sharing verification codes, particularly one-time passwords (OTPs).

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Hackers targeting social media and mobile users are reportedly making calls from unknown numbers to gain access to accounts. Sources indicate that fraudsters often impersonate representatives of courier companies, informing victims of a parcel in their name and requesting the verification code sent to their mobile phone for delivery purposes.

Experts warn that once a user shares the OTP, their WhatsApp account is immediately taken over by the hacker.

The compromised accounts are then used to send messages to contacts, with scammers posing emergency situations and requesting urgent financial assistance. This tactic has resulted in significant financial losses for many individuals.

Read more: WhatsApp Develops Feature to View Multiple Contacts Online at Once

Reports suggest that elderly individuals and homemakers are particularly vulnerable to such scams due to limited awareness of digital security practices.

One affected individual revealed that messages were sent from his WhatsApp account to thousands of contacts, leading to multiple people transferring money in his name.

Cybersecurity specialists have strongly advised the public never to share OTPs or personal information with unknown callers. Authorities asserted that raising public awareness is crucial to preventing such cybercrimes.