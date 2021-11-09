WhatsApp: Here is how to remove annoying contacts without blocking

The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has introduced a repackaged version of the archived conversation feature to get rid of annoying contacts without going for blacklisting them.

It will permanently mute a contact through the messaging feature in WhatsApp who is constantly sending unwanted texts and forwarded messages.

The users will have to follow these simple steps:

In the first step, the user should have to update their WhatsApp.

In the second step, open the WhatsApp app and then, choose the unwanted contact in the third step. The users have the option to select multiple contacts.

In the fourth step, long tap the contact and later click the ‘down arrow’ appearing at the top of the screen. On iOS, swipe to the left or long tap the contact and select the archive option.

In the fifth step, the users can view or unarchive the archived contacts with a single click on both iOS and Android operating systems.

Here is how to find archived contacts on the messaging app:

Open the app

Archive Chats feature for iOS and Android appears at the top of the home screen.

Simply select the option from the drop-down menu for accessing the archived chats. However, the archive tab will not be shown to the users if they have not achieved any contacts.

For unarchiving the contacts, follow these steps below:

Open WhatsApp and go to the archive section appearing on the top of the home screen.

In the next step, a user will have to long tap the contact for unarchiving and select the option from the drop-down menu.

Advantage of the updated version

There will be no notification of any new messages, calls and others of the archived contacts in the updated version of the archive chat tool in WhatsApp.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!