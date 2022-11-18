WhatsApp improves feature to make in-app shopping easy

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp expanded the “Directory” feature to make in-app shopping easy for its users.

It is part of Meta’s mission to step up its game in the online shopping field in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The feature is looking to facilitate users in online shopping.

WhatsApp is also working on tools to help companies in getting touch with large-scale companies overseas by going through their names and different categories.

The objective of the “Business Search” feature aims to help the application’s users in e-commerce without spending precious time looking for companies’ contact information.

Mark Zuckerberg, who unveiled the new features at WhatsApp Business Summit in Sao Paulo, said his company wants to make business tasks such as online shopping done through the application easily.

“We want to make it easier for people to get more done on WhatsApp,” he said. “Part of that is building better ways to engage with businesses. And while millions of businesses in Brazil use it for chat, we haven’t made it easy to discover businesses or buy from them, so people end up having to use workarounds.

“The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat.”

It is pertinent to mention that 120 million people in Brazil use WhatsApp. It is a hotspot for the tech giant to work on several new business features.

