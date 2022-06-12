WhatsApp increases group members limit to 512

The meata-owned instant messaging platform Whatsapp has announced to increase in the number of participants in groups to 512, WABetainfo reported.

Whatsapp has decided to double its group members limit from 256 to 512. The app has recently added a lot of new features to it including the iMessage-style emoji reactions, increased fie sharing limit, new voice note features, and more. But the Meta-owned messaging app is in no mood to slow down.

The announcement to increase the group members was made last month, which has now started to be released to beta users on Android, iPhone and desktop, WABetainfo reported.

The group size over WhatsApp is very small in comparison to its contemporary Telegra, which has up to 200,00 people in groups. Nevertheless, it still si an improvement over the previous limit of 256.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups with 512 participants to everyone! You can finally create and join groups with up to 512 people by using the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop!https://t.co/KEGmGwR3De — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 10, 2022

Last month, wrote WhatsApp in its official announcement, “One of the top requests we’ve consistently received is the option to add more people to a chat, so now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group.”

The ability to add up to 512 people to a group is rolling out widely with the latest version of WhatsApp beta.

The latest feature will soon be launched for the stable version of WhatsApp as well. If you wish to use it right now, you can sign up for the WhatsApp Beta program here.

The feature is expected to soon arrive on the stable version of the app as well. If you want to try it out, you can sign up for the beta program.

Also Read:WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones from October

Larger groups come hot on the heels of WhatsApp increasing the file sharing limit to 2GB, which is now widely available on the stable channel. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on an edit button to let users make changes to sent messages.

Comments