WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones from October

The popular messaging platform, WhatsApp in another significant change to its minimum requirements has announced that the app will not support iOS 10 or iOS 11 starting from October.

WaBetaInfo, a prominent WhatsApp leaker, revealed the notification that will appear on devices running iOS versions older than iOS 12. A WhatsApp support document also notes the iOS 12 requirement.

That means the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c models that Apple released in September 2012 will no longer be able to run WhatsApp. But iPhone users on newer models who somehow never updated their devices to iOS 12 or later will also be temporarily affected.

Read more: Twitter blue badge phishing scams targeting verified accounts

Say you own an iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 that’s still on iOS 10, which was released in September 2016. You won’t be able to use WhatsApp unless you upgrade to the latest iOS update available for those handsets.

You have until October 24th to decide how to handle the WhatsApp-mandated iPhone upgrade. The app will continue to send notifications, warning about the risk of losing access come fall. And remember, new iPhones come out in late September, and current iPhone models will get price discounts at the same time.

Comments