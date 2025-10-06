WhatsApp introduces calls hub and Tab changes for iOS users

WhatsApp has once again enhanced how users navigate the app. With the iOS 25.27.73 update, WhatsApp introduced a new unified Calls hub, consolidating all call-related actions in one location.

Users can now initiate calls, schedule meetings, access the dialer, and manage favorite contacts from a single screen. This configuration saves time and enhances communication.

WhatsApp has also tested with changes to its main tabs in the latest iOS beta 25.28.10.70 on TestFlight. The Chats and Updates tabs have switched positions in the bottom navigation bar.

The chats will now be positioned at the front, while updates have been relocated to the former Chats location.

There are mixed responses to the new update. Users say it disrupts their muscle memory. When a tab suddenly moves, it pushes users to pause and review, which can feel frustrating.

Users report confusion, particularly when clicking the wrong tab out of habit.

A few users find it frustrating, while others believe the move is logical, since chatting is the instant-messaging app’s core feature.

WhatsApp is also working on the Liquid Glass update, which will redesign the entire bottom navigation bar. This update will bring a more modern and polished look.

However, the tab swap feature is only available to a limited number of iOS beta testers. Even if users install the latest beta, they may not directly notice the change.