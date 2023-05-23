WhatsApp introduces edit message feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows you to edit messages you have already sent.

To make changes, simply long-press the desired message and choose the Edit option from the menu. Text editing is only available within the first 15 minutes after sending the message.

When you edit a sent message, it will be labelled as “Edited” when viewed by others, ensuring transparency and preventing any secretive actions. However, the edit history itself will not be visible.

It is important to mention that worth mentioning that all of these features maintain the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp. The new editing feature is currently being rolled out globally to WhatsApp users and is expected to be fully available “in the coming weeks”.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that they are currently working on a new feature that will enable users to create their stickers within the app itself. While still in the development phase, the feature promises to provide a more fun and personalized experience for users.

Users will be able to select an image from their gallery and utilize various editing tools, including background removal, to perfect their stickers.

While the sticker creation tool will be available on both WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, iOS users can expect additional functionalities when the feature becomes accessible to them.