WhatsApp introduces feature to silence unknown callers

The Meta-owned messenger application, WhatsApp, recently announced two new updates, Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup, which are now available for Android and ISO users.

The recently announced feature, Silence Unknown Callers, is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protection.

These calls will not ring on your phone but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

To enable this feature you have to go to your WhatsApp account privacy and select “Silence Unknown Callers” in the calls option.

To spread the word, the second feature, Privacy Checkup, is introduced to make sure the users will acknowledge the options of protection on the application.

This step-by-step feature will guide users through important privacy settings to help them choose the right level of protection.

Just by selecting ‘Start checkup’ in Privacy settings, the consumer will be navigated through multiple privacy layers that strengthen the security of messages, calls, and personal information in WhatsApp.

To emphasize the significance of the matter, the messenger application introduced innovative approaches to convey the message on a global scale.

Beginning this week, WhatsApp actively promoting the idea of securely connecting with friends and family through private messaging, creating a haven where they can freely express themselves.