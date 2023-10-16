WhatsApp introduces new ‘Protect IP Address’ feature

The Meta-owned messenger application WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature called “Protect IP address in calls.”

The primary purpose of the “Protect IP address in calls” feature is to enhance the security of calls made through WhatsApp.

It is designed to protect users from potential threats such as unauthorized access to their location and eavesdropping on their calls.

This new feature was initially discovered by WABetaInfo, a reliable source for tracking WhatsApp’s upcoming enhancements.

As of now, the feature is available in the most recent WhatsApp beta releases for Android and iOS.

It functions by redirecting calls through WhatsApp servers, thereby safeguarding users’ IP addresses. Users can enable this additional security measure by accessing the toggle within the “Privacy” settings under the “Advanced” section.

WhatsApp assures users that with this feature enabled, all calls will benefit from end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even the app itself cannot access the content of users’ conversations.

Currently, this feature is accessible to a subset of beta testers who have installed the most recent beta versions on Android and iOS. It is anticipated that in the coming weeks, the feature will become available to a broader user base.

The meta owned messaging app users can look forward to an elevated level of privacy when making calls, thanks to this latest addition to the app’s privacy settings.