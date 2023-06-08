WhatsApp introduces new option to send pictures in HD quality

Point-and-shoot cameras have been overshadowed by the impressive camera capabilities of Android smartphones. However, when it comes to sharing photos through apps like WhatsApp, the clarity and detail captured by these advanced cameras are often lost due to heavy compression.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has recognized this issue and is now providing a solution for a select group of beta testers. With the latest Android version, v2.23.12.13, and iOS version, v23.11.0.76, beta testers can now choose to reduce the compression applied to images. This new HD option allows users to send photos in higher clarity, preserving the details and resolution captured by their smartphone cameras.

By introducing the HD option, WhatsApp is acknowledging the importance of maintaining image quality during transmission. Users now have the opportunity to convey the true beauty of their photographs without compromising on clarity.

This update aligns with the advancements made by smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung’s Isocell range, which have pushed the boundaries of camera sensor technology.

A recent update in WhatsApp introduces a new option for preserving image resolution alongside the crop button at the top of the screen. This option allows users to maintain the original resolution of the selected image instead of downsizing it to standard quality while preserving the aspect ratio. Interestingly, the option appears only for images with particularly high resolutions.

It is important to note that these HD images are not completely uncompressed. They undergo a slight compression. However, the implementation of this new HD option comes with a drawback. Users need to manually enable it for each individual image, which adds unnecessary complexity to the process.

Additionally, it seems that WhatsApp has removed the ability to define the default upload quality for photos. Previously, users could choose between options such as Best quality, Data saver, and Automatic.

In addition to the recent update that introduces the HD image option, it’s worth noting that WhatsApp currently doesn’t provide the ability to send videos uncompressed. However, if you want to avoid WhatsApp’s aggressive compression for media files, a workaround could be to attach them as documents instead.

WhatsApp has generous attachment file size limits, so even large video files can be sent uncompressed if you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection.

The HD image option is currently being tested by a limited number of beta testers, but it is anticipated that a broader beta rollout will follow.