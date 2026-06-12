WhatsApp introduces redesigned message menu for android users

WhatsApp is set to introduce a redesigned message actions menu for Android users, delivering a cleaner and more intuitive chat experience that closely aligns with the app’s iPhone interface.

The updated design replaces the previous workflow with a contextual menu that appears directly alongside a selected message. This allows WhatsApp users to access commonly used actions, including Reply, Forward, Copy and Delete, from a single, compact panel without needing to navigate elsewhere within the application.

To maintain a streamlined interface, less frequently used functions have been moved to a dedicated ‘More’ section, reducing on-screen clutter while preserving access to additional tools.

Under the previous design, Android users often had to switch between different areas of the interface, with some options located in the top app bar and others hidden within secondary menus.

The new approach consolidates all message-related actions in one location, creating a more seamless and user-friendly experience.

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The feature can be accessed using the existing interaction method: users simply tap and hold a message, prompting the new menu to appear instantly beside it. As a result, no additional gestures or learning are required.

The update also improves consistency between WhatsApp’s Android and iOS platforms, offering a more unified experience across devices.

The redesigned message menu is expected to be available in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.23.8, with a wider rollout anticipated in the coming months.