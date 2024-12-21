WhatsApp introduces special new year features

WhatsApp has introduced new features for the New Year 2025, including a unique calling effect, a special sticker pack, and enhancements to help users express their wishes globally.

Notably, these features are accessible for a limited duration, from December 20 to January 3, 2025. To utilise these features, users are encouraged to update to the latest version of the application.

Regarding the new offerings, the Meta-owned platform has unveiled a festive background for video calls, complemented by new filters and effects inspired by the New Year celebrations.

Furthermore, the company has incorporated celebration emojis that can be utilized to respond to messages in both individual and group chats, accompanied by a confetti animation visible to both the sender and the recipient.

Additionally, WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack and avatar stickers specifically tailored for the New Year.

Previously, the company had introduced various effects for video calls, including puppy ears, a karaoke microphone, and an underwater theme, providing users with over ten effects to choose from. Users can now select specific participants for group calls without interrupting the entire conversation.

Moreover, WhatsApp has implemented typing indicators to enhance real-time engagement within chats. Users will now receive visual cues in conversations, along with the profile picture of the individual who is typing, applicable to both one-on-one and group discussions.

How to access New Year Stickers on WhatsApp

To access the New Year Stickers on WhatsApp, users should ensure that they have updated the application to the most recent version available on the Play Store for Android devices or the App Store for iOS devices. After completing the update, the new sticker packs and animations will be visible within the app, and video call effects can be utilized during ongoing calls.