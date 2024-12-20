WhatsApp is rolling out feature for video speed customisation

Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature called playback speed for videos, enabling users to consume content more efficiently and customise their viewing experience.

As reported by WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to watch videos at various speeds. Notably, some beta testers have already begun to explore this functionality.

To facilitate user access while viewing videos, the playback speed control is conveniently positioned next to the video progress bar. This button enables users to change speeds swiftly without disrupting their viewing experience.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is anticipated to greatly enhance user convenience, especially for longer videos that may otherwise seem tedious to watch at standard speed.

By adjusting the playback speed, users can optimize their time while still enjoying the content. Furthermore, this feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with busy schedules who wish to consume content more rapidly without overlooking essential details.

A functionality allowing users to control the playback speed of videos is currently accessible to select beta testers who have installed the most recent updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. This feature will be gradually made available to a larger audience in the upcoming weeks.