WhatsApp to introduce feature for updates in group chats

The meta-owned platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that enables users to mention group chats in their status updates.

This feature, currently accessible to select beta testers, aims to enhance communication by allowing users to notify entire groups with a single mention, as reported by WABetaInfo.

This functionality removes the necessity of tagging each contact individually. When a group is mentioned in a status update, all members of that group receive a notification regarding the mention.

This ensures that group members are quickly informed and can interact with the status update shared.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that even those participants who are not included in the current privacy settings for status updates will temporarily gain access to the specific update where the group mention occurred.

This modification allows the mention to effectively reach all group members without the need for further adjustments to privacy settings. Additionally, participants mentioned in the group have the option to share the status update with their own contacts.

As previously communicated, there are restrictions regarding the groups that can be referenced in a status update. Users are permitted to mention a maximum of five group chats in each update. Furthermore, each group must consist of no more than 32 members to qualify for mentions.