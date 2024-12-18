WhatsApp Business’s new AI feature enhances user engagement

WhatsApp is introducing an innovative feature for users of its business application, which incorporates artificial intelligence into their WhatsApp Business accounts.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the new functionality, enables businesses to utilise AI for managing customer communications, especially during periods when their human staff may not be available.

This feature is expected to be included in an upcoming update, although it is currently accessible only to beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.26.16, available on the Google Play Store.

When a business activates this AI-driven service, customers receive notifications in the chat whenever they send a message to the company, thereby ensuring transparency and enhancing trust between the business and its clientele.

The AI-driven connection is designed to enhance customer service by providing prompt and precise answers to frequently asked questions, assisting customers throughout the purchasing journey, and resolving more intricate inquiries through customized machine learning models.

Moreover, this innovative feature addresses a significant limitation that businesses previously encountered on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

In the past, users were unable to manage their WhatsApp accounts directly through the mobile application.

Additionally, it allows users to share up to six months of chat history with the business app, ensuring that companies can maintain a continuous interaction history when transitioning to the new service.

It is essential to highlight that group chat history is not included in this feature.

To facilitate this new service, all one-on-one chats will now be handled using a secure service provided by Meta.

This new feature will be gradually introduced to a wider audience in the upcoming weeks.