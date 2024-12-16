WhatsApp rolls out new quick shortcuts for faster status updates

WhatsApp is working on an innovative update aimed at enhancing the interface of the Updates tab and improving accessibility for users regarding status and channel updates.

As reported by WABetaInfo, this update introduces convenient shortcuts that streamline updating statuses and channels.

The new shortcuts allow users to select and upload photos and videos directly from the interface, simplifying the media selection process and reducing the number of steps required for uploading.

Furthermore, the Meta-owned messaging application has introduced a redesigned button for creating text-based status updates and an option for recording and sharing voice status updates.

This feature offers a more efficient and quicker method for users to share text and voice updates without depending on the floating action button.

Both functionalities are integrated into a modernized interface that visually aligns with recent updates to other tabs, facilitating easier navigation and seamless creation of updates.

Additionally, WhatsApp is modifying the floating action button within the Updates tab to enable users to share content within channels.

When users select the floating action button, they will encounter various options, including the ability to create status updates, initiate new channels, or share photos, videos, voice messages, and text in their existing channels, assuming they have already set one up.

This redesign consolidates all options for creating status updates and channel content into a cohesive section.

While the new shortcuts are expected to be available to a broader audience in the coming weeks, beta testers can currently access them in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.26.13, which is available on the Google Play Store.