WhatsApp to introduce new calling features in its upcoming updates

WhatsApp claims to establish itself as the primary application for maintaining connections with friends and family, whether for brief conversations or long-distance discussions.

As the holiday season approaches, WhatsApp is introducing several new calling features designed to enhance the ease and enjoyment of connecting with loved ones.

Selection of Participants for Group Calls

A notable new feature is the option to choose specific participants when initiating a call from a group chat. This functionality allows users to reach out to particular individuals without interrupting the entire group, making it ideal for occasions such as planning surprise events or discussing gifts privately.

Enhanced Video Call Effects

WhatsApp is also enhancing the experience of video calls by introducing ten new effects. These effects enable users to incorporate playful elements into their conversations, such as puppy ears, an underwater setting, or a microphone for karaoke. Whether conversing with family or friends, these effects can add a delightful twist, making interactions more memorable.

Improved Desktop Calling

For users who prefer making calls via desktop, WhatsApp has streamlined the process of initiating calls, creating call links, or dialing numbers directly. By accessing the calls tab on the desktop application, users can find everything they need in one place, facilitating a smoother and more convenient experience.

Enhanced Video Call Quality

Additionally, WhatsApp is working to improve the quality of video calls, whether on mobile devices or desktops. Users can expect more reliable connections, higher resolution video, and clearer visuals, making both individual and group calls feel more akin to in-person conversations.

These new features are currently being rolled out, so if you have not yet received them, please be patient.