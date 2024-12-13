WhatsApp to introduce translating feature for chat messages

Have you ever received a WhatsApp message or channel update in a language that you do not comprehend, necessitating the use of a translation tool?

This situation can result in significant messages being missed. Fortunately, WhatsApp is developing an innovative feature that will allow users to translate chat messages and channel updates directly within the application.

The new translation feature, which is expected to be introduced in an upcoming update, aims to improve communication while maintaining user privacy.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the translations will be processed directly on the user’s device, ensuring that no information is transmitted to external services or even to WhatsApp’s servers.

These translations will function offline, allowing users to download a language pack beforehand. Once the pack is downloaded, translations will be handled locally on the device, making them accessible even without an active Internet connection.

It is crucial to understand that WhatsApp has indicated that translations produced using local language packs should be viewed as approximate rather than entirely precise.

Given that the translation occurs offline with pre-downloaded data, there may be occasional inaccuracies.

While this feature is still in development and will be available in a future update, it is currently accessible to beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.26.9, which can be found on the Google Play Store.