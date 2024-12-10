web analytics
WhatsApp to roll out feature for users to share entire sticker packs

The Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is advancing its user experience by introducing a new feature that allows users to share entire sticker packs effortlessly with their contacts.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the official changelog reveals that this popular instant messaging platform, owned by Meta, now enables users to send complete sticker packs in a single message within their chats.

To utilize this feature, users need only to select the three-dot menu adjacent to the desired sticker pack and choose “Send.”

Upon clicking the “Send” button, the entire sticker pack is transmitted as a message in the chat, enabling recipients to easily download and incorporate the new stickers into their collection with minimal effort.

Also read: WhatsApp to roll out new typing indicators for real-time engagement

This update effectively addresses a common frustration experienced by users in the past.

Previously, individuals interested in a specific sticker pack had to request that the sender share each sticker individually to save them as favorites.

With the introduction of this new functionality, the process of expanding sticker collections has become significantly more straightforward.

For those who do not yet have access to this feature, it is noteworthy that some accounts may receive it in the upcoming weeks, as mentioned in the official changelog.

Additionally, this new feature is currently available for iOS users who download the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

