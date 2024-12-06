WhatsApp to roll out new typing indicators for real-time engagement

WhatsApp is set to implement the familiar “three dots” typing indicator, which will notify users when someone on the other end of the conversation is typing.

This new feature, referred to as “Typing Indicators,” has been made available to users on both Android and iOS platforms worldwide.

According to a statement released by the messaging service on Thursday, December 5, “When a participant starts typing in either a group or one-on-one chat, a visual ‘…’ cue will appear at the bottom of the chat interface, accompanied by their profile picture, thereby facilitating the identification of active participants in the discussion.”

This feature aims to enhance real-time interaction among WhatsApp users, as the three dots indicator will be visible in both group and individual chats.

It appears to be activated by default for all users, although it remains uncertain whether there is an option to disable it. The typing bubble indicator has long been a feature of Apple’s iMessage.

According to a 2024 report by the World Population Review, there are 52.3 million WhatsApp users in Pakistan. The company has sustained its popularity in the region by consistently introducing new features that enhance the platform’s versatility and richness.

Recently, there have been reports indicating that WhatsApp is experimenting with a new method that allows users to scan QR codes to access and join channels on the platform. Additionally, the Meta-owned service unveiled a ‘Drafts Indicator’ last month, designed to assist users in locating and completing their unfinished messages.