WhatsApp to soon stop working on THESE Apple iPhones

WhatsApp has announced its intention to discontinue support for older iOS versions and several iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, according to WABetaInfo report.

According to details the decision is part of the messaging platform’s ongoing efforts to update and adapt to the latest technological advancements, thereby improving the user experience.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will cease support for iOS versions before 15.1 effective May 5, 2025. At present, the application is compatible with devices operating on iOS 12 and later.

However, following this update, users will need to have at least iOS 15.1 to continue using the app. Those with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which can only be updated to iOS 12.5.7, will find themselves unable to access WhatsApp after the specified date.

Reasons for the Termination of Support

This move is aligned with WhatsApp’s strategy to leverage updated APIs and technologies available in newer iOS versions. Such advancements enable the application to enhance performance, roll out new features, and provide a more seamless experience for users.

The limitations of older iOS versions, which do not support the necessary APIs for these enhancements, have led WhatsApp to concentrate its efforts on devices equipped with more recent operating systems.

Furthermore, WhatsApp’s analysis indicates that a relatively minor segment of its user base depends on older iOS versions, allowing the platform to allocate resources more effectively towards improving the app for the majority of its users.