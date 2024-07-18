‘WhatsApp learning program’ to be launched in Lahore schools

LAHORE: The School Education Department in Lahore has decided to launch WhatsApp learning program for teachers and parents in government schools, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the program, which is being implemented in collaboration with UNICEF, will initially be launched in 10 schools in Lahore.

Under the program, 10 parents and 5 teachers from each school will be selected to participate in a 4-week training session.

The training aims to improve the educational standards in public schools. The Education Authority has also requested schools to submit a list of interested teachers and parents.

The development came after Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz approved public schools’ reorganization programme focusing on rehabilitation of government schools across the province.

The Punjab chief minister said that a target has been set to construct and rehabilitate 1,000 grounds of government schools in a period of six months.

She directed to start weekly and monthly competitions in government schools. She directed a comprehensive mapping of schools to determine facilities and needs across Punjab.

She also called for a plan to regularize 14,000 AEOs (Assistant Education Officers) and SSEs (Secondary School Educators) in Punjab.

The chief minister also approved the launch of the Green School Programme, under which each student will plant at least one sapling, and digital mapping of the plants will be completed.