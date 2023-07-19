WhatsApp makes it easier for you to message unsaved contacts

The meta-owned, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that makes it easier for users to message people who are not saved in their contact list.

Previously, WhatsApp users had to jump through hoops to message someone whose number was not saved, such as using a third-party app. This was especially inconvenient for quick or one-time conversations.

The next time you have to message an unknown number on WhatsApp, start a new chat on the platform. Then, type the number in the search bar. A Chat button will appear next to it, letting you start a conversation with that person without going through the hassle of storing their number in your phone.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, this feature is already available on the latest builds of WhatsApp for both iPhone and Android devices.