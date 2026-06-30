WhatsApp message changes a man's life in Kuwait

KUWAIT: A 36-year-old Arab expatriate filed a case in Kuwait alleging that his wife left the country with their young son after removing household belongings and valuables from their apartment.

According to the complaint, the man stated that he left for work as usual at about 6:30 AM, and when he returned home after 4:00 PM, he found much of the apartment’s furniture, electronic appliances, personal belongings, and gold jewelry missing.

He also reported that his wife and son were no longer at the residence.

The complainant told the police that he had failed to contact his wife despite repeatedly trying to contact her throughout the evening.

He further stated that at around 8:00 PM, he received a WhatsApp message in which his wife informed him that she had left Kuwait with their son and intended to begin legal proceedings to end their marriage.

The man accused his wife of having used his absence to remove and sell a significant portion of the household furniture and appliances before travelling abroad with their child, which he believes was a carefully planned operation.

He further claimed that he had not given permission for his son to leave Kuwait and accused her of taking valuable household items before departing.

The complainant told police that while the couple had experienced marital disagreements, they were no different from ordinary disputes between spouses and, in his view, did not justify what he described as the sudden dismantling of their home and departure from the country.

Security sources said a case has been registered and the complaint is under investigation as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.