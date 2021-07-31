Know how to read WhatsApp message without sender’s knowledge

Want to read the WhatsApp message without letting the sender know if yes then this is your guide to know how to implement it.

A simple way to do this is to simply turn off the read receipts or blue ticks, but this is a 2-way-street and you will not be able to guess if the other person has read your WhatsApp message or not.

Turning off read receipts or disabling blue ticks on WhatsApp is easy. To disable read receipts, go to WhatsApp. Accounts > Privacy> Turn off read receipts by swiping left.

However, if you are the curious sort and WANT to know who seen-zoned you, and delve into eternal misery, but also don’t want others to know that you read their WhatsApp messages, you can follow this trick — before opening a WhatsApp message, out your phone in Airplane mode and when you are done, it will be marked as unread even if you have turned off the Airplane mode.

Another trick you can follow to show your presence less on WhatsApp is to turn off your last seen. Go to Settings > Click on Account > Select Privacy. You can tweak settings to disable last seen for your contacts or for no contacts at all.

You can also mark a WhatsApp message as “unread” for times when you see a message but don’t read it so that you remember to read and reply to it later.

To mark a message as unread, tap on a message and hold it, then select Mark as unread. Note that the sender will know that the message has been read but you will be reminded that you have not actually read it through a blue or green dot.