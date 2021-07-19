WhatsApp users can now join in-progress group calls

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature where the users can hop onto group calls after they’ve started.

According to the statement released by the company, this new feature means if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

The new joinable calls feature starts rolling out on Monday.

There’s also a new call info screen so that you can see who is currently on the call and who is invited but hasn’t joined yet. Joinable calls will still be end-to-end encrypted.

Separately, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that will let people message without using their phone for the first time as it announced to roll out a limited public beta test for its updated multi-device capability.

Read More: THESE APPLICATIONS IN YOUR PHONE WILL LEAD TO SUSPENSION OF WHATSAPP ACCOUNT

The announcement made by the Facebook-owned app said that people have been asking them to create a true multi-device experience that allows people to use WhatsApp on other devices without requiring a smartphone connection.

While announcing the new feature, it said that with this new capability, the users can now use WhatsApp on their phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously — even if their phone battery is dead.