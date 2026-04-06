WhatsApp new feature shows address book photos for hidden profile pictures

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to see contact photos even if the contacts haven’t uploaded a profile picture.

This game-changing update, currently in beta for iOS, automatically fills in blank profile pictures with photos saved in your address book.

This new rollout builds on a previous feature from beta version 25.21.10.74, which enabled users to import their profile photos from Facebook or Instagram.

With this enhancement, WhatsApp aims to make conversations feel more personal by displaying saved images of contacts when no official profile picture is available.

For your own profile, if you haven’t uploaded a photo, WhatsApp will display the image saved in your contact card, but only for you. Everyone else will see the default placeholder image unless they have your photo saved in their contacts.

Regarding others’ privacy settings, if someone has restricted their profile photo from being visible, WhatsApp will show the photo saved in your address book instead.

This allows you to recognize your friends, even if their official photos are hidden by privacy settings. Contacts who do not set a profile picture will no longer appear as faceless in chats or group conversations.

If a contact later adds a WhatsApp profile photo and makes it visible, that image will automatically replace the photo from your address book, ensuring that your chat experience is up to date.

At present, only beta testers with the latest iOS update can access this feature through TestFlight.

However, some users from the App Store might also gain early access as WhatsApp collects broader feedback. This update enhances the visual appeal and personal touch of WhatsApp chats without requiring users to upload a profile photo.