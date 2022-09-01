WhatsApp plans multi-device usage feature

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for multi-device usage, enabling the users to get access to their data on linked devices.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app owned by Meta tested multi-device 2.0 on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. It said that the updated version of multi-device, which is currently under process, would enable use of WhatsApp on a secondary mobile device in the future.

Previously, the chat is limited to their primary device only and is not shown on linked devices, however, this update will enable users to access their data on the other devices also.

We tested multi-device 2.0 on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS 🔥 Thanks to the updated version of multi-device (under development), you’ll be able to use WhatsApp on a secondary mobile device, in the future. 🥳 Follow @WABetaInfo for more info about WhatsApp 💚 pic.twitter.com/GFJwKcQYAz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 23, 2022

Recently, it emerged that WhatsApp is going to roll out a new feature that will let you use the app on multiple devices without an active Internet connection.

With the multi-device feature which is said to be under development you will be able to use WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without requiring an Internet connection on your main device.

Read More: WhatsApp for iOS working on new Archived Chats tab

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart confirmed to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks Android beta software updates, that multi-device is coming within two months. To ensure a good product, it might take a bit long.

Comments