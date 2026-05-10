WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new premium subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus, with the service now beginning to appear for a limited number of iOS users after its earlier Beta rollout on Android.

The upcoming subscription is aimed at users looking for deeper personalisation options inside the app rather than essential messaging features. According to details shared through Beta tracking updates, WhatsApp Plus will remain completely optional, meaning regular users will still be able to access standard chats, calls, and media sharing without paying anything extra.

Availability and subscription pricing

For iPhone users, the feature is still being introduced gradually, so availability currently depends on the account and region. Users who have access can reportedly check directly through the settings section inside WhatsApp, where the subscription dashboard may already be visible.

The pricing structure appears to vary by country during the Beta stage. In Europe, WhatsApp Plus is expected to cost €2.49 per month, while users in Pakistan may see the subscription offered at PKR229 monthly. Reports also indicate a price tag of $29 per month in Mexico, although the final pricing could still change before the wider release.

Features included in WhatsApp Plus

Unlike many paid app subscriptions that place core tools behind a paywall, WhatsApp Plus is focusing mostly on cosmetic upgrades and extra convenience features. Early details suggest subscribers will be able to send premium stickers, switch app themes, choose custom app icons, pin more chats, access premium ringtones, and unlock expanded chat list options.

The move signals another step by Meta toward building additional paid experiences around its messaging platform, though for now the company appears careful not to interfere with the free version that billions of users still rely on daily.