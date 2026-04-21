‘WhatsApp Plus’ subscription launching soon with new features

WhatsApp is planning to launch a new ‘WhatsApp Plus’ paid subscription soon, and it just went live in the app’s Android beta ahead of an iOS rollout. Here are the details.

Meta has growing ambitions to pull in subscription revenue from its massive user base, and WhatsApp is a part of those plans.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all getting paid subscription tiers soon.

We saw the first tests of an Instagram paid tier last month, and now WhatsApp appears next.

WABetaInfo reported today that premium features tied to a new ‘WhatsApp Plus’ paid subscription have gone live for some users in the latest Android app beta.

This rollout is just a test right now, but the expectation is for a broader launch across iOS, Mac, and all other platforms.

Here are the new features included in WhatsApp Plus, per a screenshot:

Currently, the pricing is set at about $2.99/month—one example from a European user showed €2.49 per month.

You can read full details about the WhatsApp Plus features in WABetaInfo’s post here.

No announcements have been made yet around official release timing, but today’s reveal gives us a good idea of what to expect from WhatsApp’s new subscription when it does formally launch.